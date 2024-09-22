Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 22,701 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.23 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

