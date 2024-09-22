Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $178.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.