Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFTY. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $64.76 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

