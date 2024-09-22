Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,468 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

