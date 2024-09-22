Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,377,625. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

