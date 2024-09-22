Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.44% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CGMU opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.