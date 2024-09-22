First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

