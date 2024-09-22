Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as high as C$8.11. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 4,756 shares changing hands.
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.70 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.13947 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$25,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock worth $55,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.78% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
