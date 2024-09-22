Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.