Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $928.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $868.55 and its 200 day moving average is $817.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $942.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

