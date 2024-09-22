Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

