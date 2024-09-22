Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

