TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.84

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $18.00. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 12,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

