Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $93.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

