Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $18.34. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 158,732 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRC

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of 606.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1,267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 39.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 286.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.