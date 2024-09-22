TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.07

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.07 and traded as high as C$22.84. TELUS shares last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 13,038,902 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.

TELUS Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.06.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.0556845 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.34%.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In related news, Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

