McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.16. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 400 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of C$58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.91 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.260078 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

About McCoy Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.