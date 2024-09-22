Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

CBOE opened at $208.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

