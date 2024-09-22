MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,435 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Tronox by 266.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 765,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Tronox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,311,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Tronox Trading Down 2.2 %

Tronox stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

