Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

VGIT stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

