Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

