MQS Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

