Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.72 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

