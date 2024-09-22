JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

