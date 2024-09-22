MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY opened at $195.71 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

