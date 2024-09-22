Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $19,304,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.