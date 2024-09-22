Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,261.35

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,261.35 ($29.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,435 ($32.17). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,413 ($31.88), with a volume of 4,271,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.35) to GBX 2,800 ($36.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.86).

The firm has a market cap of £41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,217.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,261.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, with a total value of £30,121 ($39,789.96). 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

