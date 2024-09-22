ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.32

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.32 and traded as high as C$45.85. ATCO shares last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 375,654 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X
ATCO Stock Up 0.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO
In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $86,996. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.