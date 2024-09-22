ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.96

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 81.75 ($1.08). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.65 ($1.07), with a volume of 14,272,984 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITV
ITV Price Performance
ITV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.