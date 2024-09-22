ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.96

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 81.75 ($1.08). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.65 ($1.07), with a volume of 14,272,984 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITV

ITV Price Performance

ITV Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 733.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.