Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$5.79. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 181,861 shares traded.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.54.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5613346 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

