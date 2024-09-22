Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,581.14

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,581.14 ($34.10) and traded as high as GBX 3,040 ($40.16). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 3,005 ($39.70), with a volume of 143,244 shares traded.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.95, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,893.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,584.06.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,580.15%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.