Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,713.29

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,713.29 ($22.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,802 ($23.80). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,786 ($23.59), with a volume of 132,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,927.87, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,812.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14,426.23%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

