Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $552.26

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.26 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 585.50 ($7.73). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 564.50 ($7.46), with a volume of 1,323,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.13) to GBX 660 ($8.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 830.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.61.

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.81), for a total value of £189,090.45 ($249,789.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,375 shares of company stock worth $264,268,180. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

