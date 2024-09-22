International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $657.12

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.12 ($8.68) and traded as high as GBX 696.40 ($9.20). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 694 ($9.17), with a volume of 56,388 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £256.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,445.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 685.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 657.25.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 2.28%. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is presently 6,041.67%.

Insider Transactions at International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Company Profile

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.63 ($13,177.85). Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

