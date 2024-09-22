Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.37 on September 25th

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3687 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Logitech International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Logitech International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Down 0.2 %

LOGI stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $102.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.