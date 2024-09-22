Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $17.20. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.
Rand Capital Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 20.17 and a quick ratio of 20.17. The company has a market cap of $42.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.
Rand Capital Dividend Announcement
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.