Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $17.20. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Rand Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 20.17 and a quick ratio of 20.17. The company has a market cap of $42.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

About Rand Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

