Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

