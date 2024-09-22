NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

