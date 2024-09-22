Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 4,343 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

