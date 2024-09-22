Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Polaris worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
