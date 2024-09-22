Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Polaris worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.