Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

