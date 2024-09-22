Taiko (TAIKO) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Taiko has a market capitalization of $134.17 million and approximately $53.39 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

