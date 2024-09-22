Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $513.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $517.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.