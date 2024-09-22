Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0684 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $307,850.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00042999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,049,152 coins and its circulating supply is 81,049,205 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

