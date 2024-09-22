GXChain Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.