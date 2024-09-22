Decred Price Hits $12.41 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $12.41 or 0.00019761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $202.69 million and approximately $769,504.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00073865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,123.62 or 0.40009593 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,334,397 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.