Blast (BLAST) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Blast (BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $205.23 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,298,829,273 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,287,072,198.15449 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01058687 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $33,137,786.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

