Navcoin Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,098.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00073865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,123.62 or 0.40009593 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.