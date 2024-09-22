CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $997,105.15 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $997,105.15 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,822.27 or 1.00045062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02982632 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,959,284.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

