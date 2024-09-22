Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $48.07 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00007654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $876,053.24 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

